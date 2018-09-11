Jason Wade Smith, 40, of Oneida, passed away September 7, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Oak Ridge, September 9, 1977, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Edgar and Omigene Smith and H. K. Boghenkemper.

He is survived by his children: Blake Smith, Brandon Smith, and Weston Smith; the mothers of his sons, Stephanie Burgman and Paige Harness; parents, Michael Smith and Lois Boghenkemper Demille; brother, Lezlie Joe Smith; and many other relatives and friends.

His request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.