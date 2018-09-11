Hollis Junior Sexton, 80, of Robbins, passed away September 3, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Scott County, May 13, 1938, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda; parents, Willard and Sarah Harness Sexton; siblings, Talmon and Rosie Marlow; and nephews, Dwayne Sexton and Donnie Marlow.

He was of the Baptist faith, served as a deacon at Solid Rock Baptist Church, and was a United States Army veteran. He moved to Ohio in 1968 and retired from Ford Motor Company in 1998; and upon retirement, moved back to Robbins.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen Sexton of Robbins; sons: Hollis Lynn, Joe (Jami), and Sherman; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings: Ken, Beulah Huffman, Bobby Sexton, and Cynda (James) Jeffers; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 8, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Music was provided by Randall Duncan, Chad Duncan, and Christal Boyatt. Interment followed at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.