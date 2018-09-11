Frank Eugene “Gene” Thomas, 90, passed away September 7, 2018, at Oneida Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Oneida.

Born September 30, 1927, he was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Effie Thomas; and sisters: Ethie Spik, Katherine Monroe, Gracie Babcock, Marie Newport, Naomi Cooper, Lucille Sexton, and Gladys Moffett; and brother, Alan Thomas.

He was a deacon and a member of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church-Sunbright. and was also a deacon at West Side Church in Muncie, Ind., for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Zonie Shannon Thomas; sister, Wanda (David) Bowdin of Robbins; brother, Kenneth (Pat) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 9, at Schubert Funeral Home with Bro. David Coffman and Bro. Larry Waters officiating. Graveside service was conducted September 10, at Sunbright Cemetery, Sunbright.

Arrangements by Schubert Funeral Home.