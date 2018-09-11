BANDY CREEK — Sarah Dunlap received two first place awards in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area's fourth annual photo contest, the winners of which were announced last week.

Dunlap, whose sports photography can be found in the Independent Herald each week, won first place in the Landscapes and Cultural categories, with pictures of Beaver Falls near Robbins and the O&W Bridge west of Oneida.

Nicole Newport, another Scott Countian, also won a first place award, as her photo of the night sky over Bandy Creek, a time-lapse image featuring the Milky Way, won first place in the Artistic category.

Keri Williams, who resides in Oneida, received honorable mention for her photo of the O&W Bridge.

The winning photos are displayed at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center.

Other winners in this year's contest included Michael Cochis of London, Ky., who won in the Kentucky Landscapes category for his photo of Dick's Gap Overlook near Stearns, Ky.; Peggy Yaeger of Corbin, Ky., who won in the Flora/Fauna category with a picture of a toad frog at Yahoo Falls; Tabatha Carroll of Terre Haute, Ind., who won in the Action/Adventure category with a photo of a mountain biker on the Collier Ridge Trail; and Macy F. Daugherty, of Whitley City, Ky., who took first place in the Youth category with a picture of the Big South Fork River beneath the O&W Bridge.

Other honorable mentions included Nancy Vanderbeck of Crossville, for her picture of the O&W Bridge; Bethany Kinnell of Nicholasville, Ky., for her picture of winter waterfalls; Michael Cochis of London, Ky., for her picture of Honey Creek; DeAnn Kirgan of Rugby, for her picture of a butterfly at the Oscar Blevins Farm; Martin McDonald of Oak Ridge, for her photo of a kayaker; and Daugherty, for her picture of the O&W.