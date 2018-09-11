Denise Ann Stephens Slaven, 44, of Oak Ridge, formerly of Oneida, passed away September 1, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Oneida, June 15, 1974, she was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Brenda Stephens Triplett; stepfather, Bill Triplett; grandparents, Dewey and Junie Stephens and Lewis and Goldie Terry; and father- and mother-in-law, Leo and Doris Slaven.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, David Slaven of Oak Ridge; daughter, Breanna Slaven; sisters, Glenna (Mike) Lambert and Donna (Richard) Marcum; in-laws: Kenny (Ellen) Slaven, and Vickie, Debbie, and Theresa Slaven; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 7, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Byrd officiating. Music was provided by Toni and Jamie Byrd and Ronnie Stephens. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.