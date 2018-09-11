Annabelle Pennington Lovett, 75, of Oneida, passed away September 7, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Oneida, June 9, 1943, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Lovett; parents, Clifton and Maxine Anderson Pennington; and grandparents: Wiley and Belle Lowe Anderson and Luther C. and Anna Keeton Pennington.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Cameron) Cross of Oneida; sons, Payne (Sheila) Lovett and James (Reecia) Lovett, both of Oneida; grandchildren: Seth and Cole Cross, Justin and Destiny Lovett, and Sydney and Bailey Lovett, all of Oneida; great-grandson, Briar of Oneida; sister, Shelby Jean McDonald of Kingston; nephews, Michael McDonald and Joseph McDonald, both of Kingston; special friend, Don Jeffers; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, September 12, from 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m., in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Philip Kazee and Bro. Steve Hodges officiating. Music was to have been provided by Dallas West and Rose West. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday September 13, at Carson Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.