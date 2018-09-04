Wanda Joyce King, 75, of Winfield, passed away August 29, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born November 11, 1942, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Samantha Strunk; parents, Herman and Alice Burke Hamby; and sister, June Carroll.

She was a member of Betholonia Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, William “Doc” King of Winfield; children, Wilma Lee (Sam) Strunk, and William Scott (Crystal) King; grandchildren: Joey Lee Strunk, Katie Aumack, Aaron Tyler King, Jacob Scott King, Chelsey Morgan King, Amanda King, and Tammy Sims; great-grandchildren: Hayley, Jordan, Troy, Adeline, Beau, Gwen, Leonard, Alice, and Samuel; sister, Brenda Stanfill; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 1, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Bradley Kidd and Bro. J. D. Burke officiating. Music was provided by Gail Seven, Doris Potter, Junior Potter, Pat Kidd, and Jacob Burke. Interment followed at West Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.