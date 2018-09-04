HUNTSVILLE — While local government offices were closed Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, Tuesday brought several new faces to government in Scott County, as newly-elected office-holders officially took charge of their respective offices.

County Mayor Jeff Tibbals, Road Superintendent Kelvin King, County Clerk Felicia Bilbrey and Register of Deeds Ashley Riseden each began their duties on Tuesday, after being elected in the August 2 general election.

Friday was the final day in office for four outgoing office-holders: County Mayor Dale Perdue, Road Superintendent Dick Sexton, County Clerk Pat Phillips and Register of Deeds Benjie Rector.

Tibbals defeated Perdue in the mayor’s race last month, while the other three won their election bids to replace outgoing office-holders, with the outgoing office-holders’ blessing.

Riseden won election to the Register of Deeds office in overwhelming fashion, taking more than 50 percent of the vote in a five-person race. Bilbrey narrowly defeated Christin Kidd to win election to the County Clerk's office, while King defeated Dale Boyatt by a razor-thin margin in the Road Superintendent's race.

None of the four are strangers to their respective offices. Tibbals served as County Mayor from 2010 to 2014 before being defeated by Perdue. Riseden was a current deputy register under Rector, while Bilbrey had spent a stint in the County Clerk's office under her aunt, Phillips. King was Sexton's long-time right-hand-man at the Road Department.

Each of the four were sworn in throughout the last week, as were seven new members of Scott County Commission: David Jeffers, Jerried Jeffers, Kenny Morrow, Shonda Gray, Harold Chambers, Donnie Bowlin and Benny Carson. The new commissioners were to have attended their first meeting on Tuesday, when County Commission was scheduled to meet for its monthly committee workshops.

Each office is a four-year term, next up for election in August 2022.