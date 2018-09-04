Loretta Mae Triplett, 83, of Helenwood, passed away August 28, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Jenkins, Kentucky, October 17, 1934, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Triplett; son, Thomas Carl Triplett; parents, Carl and Virgie Whitt Ingram; and daughter-in-law, Charlene Triplett.

She is survived by her children: Robert Triplett of Illinois, Janet Keeton of Helenwood, Teresa (Steve)Young of Oneida, and Richard Triplett of California; grandchildren: Nikki Liffick, Aaron Triplett, Sarah Cecil, Rikki Keeton, Katie Brawner, Michael Young, and Christy Young; great-grandchildren: Molly, Bayleigh, Colt, Presley, Michaelaen, Austin, Stephen, and Alexis; great-great-grandchild, Elarah; sisters, Thelma Faye Sexton and Katherine Carlene Daugherty; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted September 1, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Jim West officiating. Music was provided by Richard Triplett. Interment followed at Reed Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.