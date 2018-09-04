Scott High senior Gabby Boles dominated the field in the Highlanders’ first full cross country meet of the season, finishing just over a minute and a half ahead of the pack at Oneida City Park on Thursday.

Boles won with a time of 22:11, ahead of McCreary Central’s Ali Waters, who finished in 23:44. Destiny King, also from McCreary Central, finished third with a time of 23:54, followed by Scott’s Lou Chaney at 25:34 and McCreary Central’s Alyssa Tucker at 25:35.

The second five across the finish line included Scott High senior Grace Sexton in sixth, J. Frank White Academy’s Elizabeth Melton in seventh, McCreary Central’s Kendall Kidd in eighth, Oneida freshman Katelyn Gilbert in ninth, and JFW’s Anna Posey in 10th.

Scott’s Madison Gibson, Jacy Williams and Autumn Goodman each recorded Top 15 finishes.

On the boys’ side, McCreary Central’s Aiden Tucker was equally dominant, finishing nearly a minute and a half ahead of all other runners.

Tucker crossed the finish line with a time of 17:52, while Scott High senior Bryson Russ was the runner-up with a time of 19:16.

Two more McCreary County runners — Justin Whitehead and Brady Corder — finished third and fourth, while J. Frank White Academy’s Daniel Gas rounded out the Top 5 with a time of 21 minutes flat.

Finishing sixth was Scott High senior Conner Miller, followed by McCreary Central’s Austin Corder and Bryson Perry, JFW’s Alan Luc, and McCreary Central’s Alex Bryant.

Oneida’s Kayden Chitwood recorded a Top 15 finish, as did Scott High’s Gage Phillips and Oneida’s Nash Queener.