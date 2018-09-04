Babe Ruth Ball, 83, of Pine Knot, Kentucky, passed away August 26, 2018, at Signature Health Care Facility in Pine Knot, Kentucky.

Born March 5, 1935, he was preceded in death by his son, James Douglas Ball; parents, James M. (Jim) and Evelyn Solomon Ball; brother, Richard Ball; four half-brothers, and one half-sister.

He is survived by his children: Brenda, Vina Jean, Velda Kaye, Larry Ball, Boyd Wayne Ball, and Troy Ball; brother, Jimmy Doyle Ball; and many other relatives and friends.

His request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.