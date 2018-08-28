Owners of dilapidated properties in Oneida have been put on notice that they could soon be required to clean up their act or potentially lose those properties.

Next month, the town’s board of mayor and aldermen will take up final consideration of an amendment to the town’s municipal code, which would provide legal authority for building codes officers to enforce regulations governing buildings that have fallen into serious disrepair.

Already, the town has given its codes officer the power to issue citations for codes violations. If a property owner refuses to accept citations issued by the codes officer, police can be summoned to make an arrest.

If the board approves the second reading of an ordinance amending the municipal code, several other measures will fall into place. Under the proposed regulations, property owners who are in violation of the town’s building codes can be ordered to clean up their property. If it is estimated that the cost of repairs to the property would be more than 50 percent of the property’s assessed value, the building can be ordered to be demolished.

Homeowners or landlords who are ordered to repair a building and refuse to do so could find notices posted on the property, declaring the residences inhabitable. Eventually, if the property owner remains out of compliance, the town could raze the building.

The proposed changes also provide a way for neighbors of dilapidated properties to act on their concerns. If five or more residents sign a petition stating that a structure is unfit to live in, a hearing will be required.