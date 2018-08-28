An Oneida man was arrested last week on felony charges for the possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas Neil Miller, 31, of Oak Park Apartments, was arrested following a traffic stop in the Dean Hill area of Oneida off U.S. Hwy. 27.

According to an arrest warrant filed by Oneida Police Department Drug Agent Bill Miller, he was on patrol when he saw Thomas Miller's car driving at a high rate of speed.

When Officer Miller caught up to the vehicle, Thomas Miller allegedly pulled immediately into a driveway while activating his emergency flashers, then Miller allegedly leapt from the vehicle and ran to the hood of the vehicle.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, Officer Miller allegedly discovered a large amount of methamphetamine inside, along with a set of digital scales.

The search allegedly revealed 1.1 grams of crystal meth in a hide-a-key device beneath the driver's seat of the vehicle, and 29 grams of crystal meth inside a milk bottle with a hidden compartment.

Thomas Miller was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adding insult to injury, he was arrested on his birthday.

Assisting in the investigation were Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton and Assistant Chief William Angel.

Public drug user nabbed: A Virginia man was arrested Friday afternoon, after allegedly "shooting up" drugs in the parking lot of Elite Fitness in Oneida.

Nathaniel Eli Rogers, 40, of Dryden, Va., was charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule III drugs, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, after someone called police to say that Rogers was injecting drugs in the parking lot of the business.

Upon arrival, OPD's Miller allegedly noticed blood coming from the bend of Rogers' arm and asked him to step out of the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, Miller allegedly discovered 9.5 Percocet tablets, along with Adderall capsules, Subutex, 1.1 grams of meth, a snort tube and two meth pipes.