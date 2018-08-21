Richard Dwayne Parson, 60, of Oneida, passed away August 15, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, December 24, 1957, he was preceded in death by his father, Willard Parson; and brothers: Jack, Steve, and Jeff Parson.

He is survived by his daughter, Jami (David) Baker of Pensacola, Fla.; son, Ricky (Tina) Parson of Crandall, Ga.; grandchildren: Cody, Jacob, Megan, and Kailey; mother, Imogene Parson of Oneida; brother, John (Edith) Dishman of Cullman, Ala.; special aunt, Wanda Duncan; uncle, Milford; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 18, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. John Johnson officiating. Music was provided by Dustin Smith. Interment followed at Reed Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.