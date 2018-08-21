John B. “J.B.” Terry, 94, of Oneida, passed away August 16, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, May 7, 1924, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dolores Laxton Terry; son, Ronald Dennis Terry; grandson, Zachary Aaron Anderson; parents, Carnellon and Martha Smith Terry; brothers: James A., William “Bill”, Carnellon, Roscoe, Paul D., and Floyd Terry; sister, Annis Laity; and father- and mother-in-law, William Esau and Mertie Laxton.

He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children: Deborah Ann Stevens, John Dwayne (Cassie) Terry, and Dilbert (Angie) Terry; grandchildren: George Darren Terry, Wendy Kay Carroll, Jacqueline Denise Stevens, Terry Shannon Stevens, John Dwayne Terry, Jr., Christopher Aaron Terry, Joshua David Terry, Nathan Andrew Terry, Moriah Dawn Calloway, JoBen Terry, Bethany Grace Terry, and Joanna Elisabeth Terry; 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay Terry; sisters, Hazel Wood and Lillie Glavich; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 19, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Pastor Dilbert Terry and Bro. Nathan Terry officiating. Music was provided by his church family. Graveside service was conducted August 20, at Laxton Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.