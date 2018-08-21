Helen Rose McNorton King, 61, of Helenwood, formerly of Shelbyville, Tennessee, passed away August 13, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Akron, Ohio, April 26, 1957, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Dillion McGhee; parents, Kenneth Goodman and Evelyn Caldwell; brothers, Jim and James Goodman; and sister, Donna Songer.

She is survived by Randy King; children: daughter, Helen Kay (Kenny) Thomas of Helenwood, Kenneth (Whitney) Caldwell of Oneida, and Preston (Renee) McGhee, Christina (Dallas) Johnson, and Deddie (Mike) Monroe, all of Unionville; step-children, Mark and Jackie Jo King, both of LaFollette; grandchildren: Christopher Gann, Nicole Chavis, Sharon McGhee, Tiffany, Carissa, and Garrett Graves, Michael and Victoria Burke, Zacary, Zander, Jayden, and Jayse Monroe, Makayla Caldwell, and Waylin, Bentley, Naveah King; brothers and sisters: Larry (Vicki) Goodman, Avery (Chris) Caldwell, Karen (Burt) Bayless, Michael (Debbie) Caldwell, and John (Sonna) Caldwell; special friends: Eula Duncan, Randall Duncan, and Pamela Elliott; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted August 16, at Macedonia Christian Center with Bro. Randall Duncan officiating. Interment followed at King/Bowling Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.