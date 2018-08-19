NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Oneida looked relatively sharp in all phases of the game here Friday, scoring on offense, special teams and using defense to set up a short field for another score en route to a 49-9 win over Claiborne.

The Indians finished with 312 yards of offense to Claiborne’s 279. But that number was deceiving, as indicated by the final score. Oneida was forced to punt just once and did not turn the ball over.

Oneida’s new spread wing-T offense worked like a charm, as the Indians sliced and diced Claiborne’s defensive front from the beginning of the game. The new offense is billed as being more pass-friendly than Oneida has been in years past. In Friday’s game, however, the Indians threw the ball just twice — but they didn’t need to. Oneida’s running backs combined for 309 yards on the ground, averaging seven yards per carry.

