An Oneida man who allegedly stole a car in Caryville didn’t get far, as he was arrested after being stopped in the stolen vehicle in his hometown Sunday morning.

Kolby Parker, 27, of Oneida, and Mebal Wilson, 41, of Caryville, were arrested Sunday morning by Oneida Police Department officers after what began as a routine traffic stop.

According to warrants filed by OPD patrolman Skylar Chambers, he stopped a 1996 Toyota car around 1 a.m. Sunday morning to check for proof of insurance. Parker, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly told Chambers that he had just gotten the vehicle and hadn’t yet put insurance on it.

In the meantime, dispatchers at Oneida Police Department ran the car’s license number and learned that it had been reported stolen in Caryville. OPD investigator Dustin Burke contacted Caryville Chief of Police Brian Keeton, who confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen from someone’s lawn in his town.

Wilson, who was a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly told police that they had gotten the car “from someone in Caryville,” and that the person “came and got the car back from them.” She told investigators that she and Parker went and took the car back “because she believed it was her car.”

Assisting in the investigation were Oneida Chief of Police Darryl Laxton and Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies Aaron Johnson and Daniel Garrett.