Georgetta West Reed, 73, of Oneida, passed away July 22, 2018, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Reed; and parents, George and Etta Thompson West.

She is survived by her daughter, Chris (Kevin) Hughes of Knoxville; grandchildren: Ashley, Kara, and Tyler Hughes; sisters, Pam (Bill) Jeffers of South Carolina, and Vicki Dean of Oneida; brother, John West of South Carolina; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of life was conducted July 24, at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with Rev. Tim Defendorf officiating. Graveside service was conducted July 25, at East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery.

Arrangements by Click Funeral Home.