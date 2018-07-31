Edith Posey Pike, 67, of Hall County, Georgia, formerly of Scott County, Tennessee, passed away July 25, 2018, at her home.

Born in Oneida, January 25, 1951, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Willis Pike; parents, Everett Sylvester and Sylvanie Phillips Posey; and brothers and sisters: Rubel Posey, Lawton Posey, Trudie Irene Posey, Dealis Posey, Lester Posey, Ilene Phillips, Lawrence Posey, and Marvin Posey.

She was a member of High Point Baptist Church, and enjoyed sewing and cooking and she loved her family dearly. Her life was in Georgia but her heart was in Tennessee.

She is survived by her children, Sonya De (Thomas F.) Cantrell and Tammy Lee Pike; grandchildren, William Everett Pike and Deven Pike Hooper; brothers, Landis (Dixie) Posey and Everett (Barbara) Posey, Jr.; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted July 28, at Troxell Cemetery-Oneida with Thomas F. Cantrell officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.