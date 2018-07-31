Darlene Green, 48, of Oneida, passed away July 19, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born in Scott County, she was preceded in death by her father, Curly Ray King.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Advertisement

She is survived by her husband, John Alfred Green of Oneida; children: William Calvin Green, Cecily Cheyenne Green, Lindsey Nelson Green, and Harley Logan Green; mother, Margaret Ann Kidd King; brothers and sisters: Tammy (Paul) Taylor, Vickey (Gary) Chambers, Ray (Erica) King, Lawanda Troxtell, Hannah (Leo) Augher, and Byron Ray (Polly) King; in-laws, Linda Robertson and William Robert Green; special friends: Ryan McKenny, Jordon Bowling, and Angela Gabrielle Musgrove; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.