Ruth Blackburn Davis Lawson, 89, of Huntsville, passed away July 18, 2018, at her home.

Born in Pike County, Kentucky, November 16, 1928, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lawson; parents, Bob and Hannah Dameron Blackburn; brothers: Jim, Bobby, and Ralph Blackburn; and sisters, Alma Miller and Nancy Wood.

She was a member of Old Regular Baptist Church, but attended Byrges Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Alma Debord James and Charles Robert Lawson; grandchildren: Robin Miller, Dana Dascenzo, and Daniel Shawn Debord; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Ruby (Royce) Hasselback and Louise (Karrel) Addington; special friends: Dwight “Fizz” Harness, Waynette, Michael and Tommy Harness, Randy and Sherry Strunk, Faye Jeffers, and Selena Lowe; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 21, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Dennis Massey officiating. Music was provided by Robin Miller. Graveside service followed at Black creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.