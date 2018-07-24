Patsy Stephens, 52, of Winfield, passed away July 21, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Scott County, April 26, 1966, she was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Stephens; brother, Carl James Strunk; grandparents: Louie and Madeline Strunk and Crawford and Emma Morrow; and special aunt, Maggie Sauls.

She loved to read, and she was a member of Winfield Baptist Church.

She is survived her parents, Carl James and Opal Morrow Strunk; Eugene Bonneau, children: Christopher Lee Strunk, Rebecca Lynn Latham, Elizabeth Rose Stephens, Brandy Myers, Tiffany Scerba, Courtney Bonneau, Reanna Bonneau, Eugene Bonneau, and Kyle Bonneau; grandchildren: Paisley Rayne Strunk, Zoey LeAnn Rogers, Gracie Sexton, and Adrian, Aubrey, and Aeron Chitwood; special daughter, Karissa Anderson; brothers, Marshall Shane Strunk and Michael Wayne (Mitzi) Strunk; sisters, Nancy Bridges and Olivia (Bob) Bacon; special cousin, Reeca Smith; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 27, from 6 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 8 p.m., at Mountain View Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip Kidd officiating. Her request was cremation.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.