Michael Lynn Daugherty, 58, of Helenwood, passed away July 21, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, June 17, 1960 in Scott County, he was preceded in death by his father,Vaughn Daugherty; and grandparents, Mary Alice Duncan and Rosellen Gilreath.

He traveled the world with his parents before returning to live in Scott County in 1979. He was of the Baptist faith and left behind a testimony of faith. He was a dearly loved father and grandfather; was a man of many talents, was a guitarist, and loved music, sports, carpentry, and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Daugherty of Helenwood; children: Haylee (Josh) Myles, Heather Larae Daugherty, Micah Lasae Daugherty, and Zachary David Daugherty; grandchildren: Summer Sexton, Savannah Gibson, Nolan Phillips, Aliviah Phillips, and Zayden Michael Daugherty; mother, Louise Duncan Daugherty; sister, Vonda (Mike) Laxton; niece and nephews: Janna Laxton, Tyrell Laxton, and Caleb Laxton; special aunt, Faye Weston; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, July 25, from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Marcum officiating. Music was to have been provided by Pine Creek choir. Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 26, at Kingtown Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.