June M. Phillips Davis Hanauer, 91, passed away July 19, 2018, at her home following a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born in Oneida, April 30, 1927, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Paul Hanauer; son, James Harold Davis; parents, George and Carrie Phillips; siblings: Mabel (Charlie) Pannell, Mary (Charlie) Davis, Ruby (Herbert) Cross, and Bobby Lee Phillips; and brother-in-law, Glen Jeffers.

She worked at GenTel until her retirement in 1989, and was a member of Wallen Baptist Church for more than 60 years. She enjoyed bowling, collecting Beanie Babies and antiques, and was great at video games, including Nintendo. She was everybody’s favorite aunt, and all the kids enjoyed spending time playing at her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Judy (Roy) Grider; sister, Pearl Jeffers; sister-in-law, Rose Phillips; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 23, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.

The family was to have received friends Wednesday, July 25, from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home. Interment was to have followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery-Oneida.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.