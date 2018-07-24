BANDY CREEK — Earn points towards your 2018 GO Big patch by joining us for a special Paddle with a Ranger adventure on the Big South Fork River on Friday, July 27, at 10 a.m. (ET).

Meet at Blue Heron boat ramp for a 5 mile, half-day float down to the Yamacraw Bridge. Blue Heron is at the end of Kentucky Route 742. Expect class Is and IIs on this stretch of water. Equipment and shuttles are not provided; however, Sheltowee Trace Outfitters is a permitted outfitter with National Park Service and can provide both. Bring water, snacks, lunch, and sun screen, and wear boating shoes or tennis shoes. No flip flops are allowed. Participants are strongly encouraged not to bring valuables due to the strong possibility that you may get wet.

Participants can also earn points on Saturday, August 4, by exploring a geological time period from coral to coal. The Cumberland Plateau is filled with dramatic cliffs, arches, rockshelters, chimneys, and other interesting features which are carved into the sandstone of the landscape. This program begins at 7 p.m. (ET) at Bandy Creek campfire circle, located on the campground trail between the swimming pool parking lot and Loop C bath house.

A special evening program at the Blue Heron campground will be held Saturday, August 11, at 9 p.m. (ET). Guest speaker Dr. Mark Pitts, from Eastern Kentucky University, will interpret the amazing night sky at the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. Visitors will be able to see star clusters, constellations and the Perseids meteor shower which is scheduled for that evening.