HUNTSVILLE — It will take more than an unfortunate fire to stop good barbecue.

That was the pledge of County's BBQ owner Dustin Kennedy on Thursday, just minutes after his food truck had been victimized by fire.

Kennedy, who operates the mobile restaurant adjacent to Grand Vista Motel in Huntsville, saw fire break out in a trailer attached to his food truck, which houses the large smoker that he uses daily. The flames soon reached the trailer's propane tanks, causing an even bigger fire.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and worked to extinguish the flames. No one was injured.

Kennedy said in a Facebook post that the trailer "is pretty fireproof. Just have to beat some metal back into place." He said he hoped to be open for business again by Monday.

Kennedy, who turned his cooking prowess into a business after college, first opened a mobile location in Oneida before moving to a permanant location in Winfield and finally settling in Huntsville near the U.S. Hwy. 27-S.R. 63 intersection.