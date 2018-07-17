BANDY CREEK – Earn points towards your “GO BIG 2018” challenge by joining a ranger on Saturday, July 21, to learn about an animal that has captured the human imagination throughout history, the American black bear. This program begins at 7 p.m. (ET) at the Bandy Creek campfire circle which is located on the campground trail between the swimming pool parking lot and Loop C bath house.

The National Park Service hosts ranger programs on a variety of topics every Saturday evening through Labor Day weekend at Bandy Creek Campground.

All ranger-led campfire programs are free of charge. In the event of inclement weather, the campfire program will be presented in the Interpretation and Education building located next to the Bandy Creek Visitor Center.

Advertisement

Explore Big South Fork and develop an appreciation of the landscape and the resources at night. Join a ranger on July 28 at 9 p.m. (ET) at Oscar Blevins farm for a 45 minute informative talk. Experience the sights and sounds of the night on the Cumberland Plateau as we stroll around this early twentieth century farmstead.

Learn about the various structures located at the farm, the people who lived there, their way of life, and listen to a few spooky stories about strange encounters at the farm. Experience this historical farm as night falls on the Big South Fork. Flashlights and sturdy shoes are required. This program is worth 5 GO Big Challenge points.