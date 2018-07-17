HUNTSVILLE — An accused drug trafficker who denied law enforcement officers access to his home without a search warrant last week apparently didn’t take seriously their intent to obtain such a warrant.

Gary Dean Heath, of Helenwood, was arrested on a laundry list of charges after drug agents with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Oneida Police Department discovered various drugs and paraphernalia inside his Glasshouse Road home.

Heath, who was under suspicion because of what law enforcement described as a complaint that he had been selling methamphetamine from his home, first ordered officers off his property without a warrant. But when they returned, armed with a warrant, they allegedly found a host of drugs and paraphernalia inside the home.

Advertisement

According to a report written by Sheriff’s Department Drug Agent Kris Lewallen, he and Oneida Police Department Drug Agent Bill Miller who is assigned to the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force, visited Heath’s home Thursday afternoon while conducting an investigation into the sale of meth.

At the home, Heath allegedly told officers that he “didn’t have any more meth in his house because his dealer in Knoxville had been busted and he couldn’t get it any longer,” Lewallen wrote in the report.

When Lewallen inquired whether Heath had meth and a set of scales inside his home, as had been reported to investigators, Heath allegedly said that he had snorted the meth but that the scales were still inside the home. However, Lewallen wrote in the report, Heath said officers could not enter his home to retrieve those scales without a search warrant.

When officers returned with a search warrant a short time later, officers were unable to locate the scales. However, they did find seven plastic containers with meth residue, a pipe with marijuana residue, another glass pipe with meth residue, two containers of marijuana, several Xanax pills, Oxycodone, Neurotin, Adipex and various paraphernalia.

Heath allegedly admitted to ownership of the drugs and the paraphernalia.

Assisting with the investigation were Sheriff’s Department Detective Abby Duncan and Deputy Chris Russell.

Heath was charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.