Gertie Marie Phillips Stephens, 92, of Oneida, passed away July 5, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born January 30, 1926, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rannie Stephens; granddaughter, Melanie Chitwood; parents, Rev. General Calvin and Flora Thomas Phillips; sister, Lenora Foster; brother, Palm T. Phillips; in-laws: Elizabeth and Robert Stephens, Pearl Phillips, Carol Phillips, Flora Stephens, Beulah Vanlandingham, Orpha Stephens, Judy Stephens, Diane Stephens, Jennings Stephens, Arthur Vanlandingham, Elmon Stephens, Robert Stephens, Jr., Paul Waldroup, and Paul Stephens.

She professed faith in Christ at an early age and was currently a member of Helenwood Baptist Church.

Advertisement

She is survived by her daughters, Doris (Wayne) Chitwood, and Rhonda (Allan) Keeton, both of Oneida; granddaughter, Megan Chitwood of Oneida; sister, Edith Stephens of Oneida; brother, William Arthur Phillips of Atlanta, Ga.; uncle, John Marion Thomas of Oneida; in-laws: Myrtle Waldroup of Owensboro, Ky., Carl (Imogene) Stephens and Herbert (Janet) Stephens, both of LaFollette, Joe (Jackie) Stephens of Winfield, Frank (Betty) Stephens of Sunman, Ind., Lloyd (Martha) Stephens of Batavia, Ohio, and Clyde (Diania) Stephens of San Antonio, Tex.; special friends: Princess Reed, Jean Gassaway, Alma Mynatt, and Barbara Robbins; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 9, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Sexton officiating. Music was provided by Arnold Stephens and Lloyd Stephens. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.