An Oneida man and a Spring Hill man were arrested in Oneida on Friday, accused of trafficking marijuana.

Richard Jericho Pope, 23, of Oneida, and Jacob A. Bertram, 26, of Spring Hill, Tenn., were arrested during a narcotics investigation Sunday evening.

According to arrest warrants filed by Oneida Police Department Drug Agent Bill Miller, an investigation led him to a residence at 308 Litton Road, where he encountered both Pope and Bertram. There, Miller could allegedly see a baggie with residue and marijuana shake in plain view on a table inside the residence. Inside the home, Miller allegedly discovered around three ounces of marijuana and about 1.18 grams of methamphetamine.

Allegedly, both Pope and Bertram admitted to Miller that they had sold a small amount of the marijuana.

Investigators also recovered drug paraphernalia from the home, including a homemade pipe and a glass pipe for smoking meth.

Bertram allegedly told Miller that all of the seized items belonged to him. However, Pope allegedly admitted to selling some of the marijuana, and both men allegedly admitted to using both marijuana and meth.

Pope was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale, while Bertram was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.