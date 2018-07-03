Tracy Jeffers, 57, passed away June 11, 2018, at Oak Ridge Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born August 10, 1960, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clair (Jeff) and Charlene Jeffers; brother, Terry Jeffers; and grandparents: Tom and Lina Jeffers, and Frank and Pearl Butler.

He is survived by his children: Stewart Shane Phillips, LaChresha Jeffers, and Tarence Jeffers; grandson, Christian Stephens; sister, Clairian Honeycutt; brother, Gary (Jackie) Jeffers; and many other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

His wish was cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.