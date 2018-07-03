Minnie Lou Smith Jeffers, 89, of Oneida, passed away June 24, 2018, at her home.

Born November 20, 1928, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd H. Jeffers; parents, Joel Benjamin and Nancy Ross Smith; sister, Frances (Lonnie) Raines; brothers: Lee (Ora) Smith, Alton (Doris) Smith, and Bennie (Mary Ellen) Smith; and in-laws: Marley (May) Jeffers, Loy (Eldora)Jeffers, L. D. (Velma) Jeffers, Flossie (Elmer) Marcum, and Flora (Jake) Harness.

She was a member of Winona Baptist Church, where she previously served as clerk and Sunday School teacher for many years. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Scott County Hospital, Scott County School System, and Stonehenge Nursing Home; and also served as postmistress at Winona for several years.

Advertisement

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Jo (Harold) Young of Robbins, and Nancy (Darrel) Burke of Oneida; grandchildren: Derek Young of Soddy Daisy, Miranda Young of Cleveland, and Holly Young of Cookeville; great-granddaughter, Chloe; step-granddaughter, Alison Moser of Chattanooga; step-great-grandsons: Connor, Reese, and Ryan; special niece, Joyce Bowling; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 27, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Smithers officiating. Music was provided by Pine Creek Church choir. Graveside service was conducted June 28, at Black Creek Crossroads Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.