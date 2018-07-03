Ira Lee Foster, 80, of Oneida, passed away June 25, 2018, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Oneida, June 28, 1937, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Marcum Foster; son, Ricky Lee Foster; and parents, Homer and Dorothy West Foster.

He was a deacon, Sunday School superintendent, and church clerk at Grave Hill Baptist Church, and a deacon at Foster Crossroads Baptist Church for many years. He served in the United States Armed Forces and was an E4 rifle specialist.

He is survived by his children: Richard L. (Marailyn) Foster, Patricia Foster, and Katherine (Jeffrey) Ledford; grandchildren: Levi Foster, Travis Foster, Trevor Foster, Ashley Foster, Darien Foster, and Jacob Ledford; great-grandchildren: Brook, Paisley, and Payden; brother, Kenneth Foster; sister, Wilma Foster; nieces, Linda Sue Stephens and Denise Cross; in-laws: Barbara Foster, Gilbert “Arlee” Marcum, Jackie Marcum, Linda Foster, and Lucy Marcum; special friends, Laura Brewster and Tealie West; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 29, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeffrey Ledford and Bro. Melvin Stephens officiating. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.