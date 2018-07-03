Dorothy Marie Terry Young, 77, of the Grave Hill community, Oneida, passed away June 26, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Scott County, September 20, 1940, was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Olivia Young; parents, Caney and Maudie Terry; brother, Theodore Terry; in-laws: Raymond and Martha Young, and Kenneth, Eugene, Carlos, Robert, and Ronald Young; and Paula Yancey, whom she loved like her daughter.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother; and spent her life as a homemaker and dedicated mother. Through her years, she never met a child that didn’t call her mommy or mammaw within a few minutes–her love for children was her life’s passion. She was a member of Black Oak Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Billy Ray Young; children: Marian (Jeff) Popp of Knoxville, and Brenda (Danny) Stringer, Mike (Melinda) Young, Steve (Teresa) Young, Martha (Dale) Thomas, and Billy (Stacey) Young, all of Oneida; grandchildren: Hannah Popp, Chris Stringer, Justin Young, Samantha Williams, Michael Young, Christy Young, Whitney Thomas, Cameron Thomas, Morgan Young, and ZoieAnne and Nathan Young; great-grandchildren: Madison, Owen, Zack, Michalean, Steven, Austin, and Alexis; great-great-grandchild, Larah; brothers: J.D. (Patsy), Harlan (Jewell), and Cordell (Ova); sisters: Lola (Milford) Terry, Bonnie Miller, and Mae Ledford; in-laws, Jamie Young and Pearl Jeffers; many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 30, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Bradley Kidd and Bro. Ashley Cooper officiating. Music was provided by the family. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.