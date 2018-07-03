James S. “Bud” Crowley, 85, of Huntsville, passed away June 24, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

Born in Winona, February 13, 1933, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Cheryl Mason and Kevin Jeffers; great-great-granddaughter, Zoey Faith Goad; parents, Gilmerth and Ruth Byrge Crowley; brother, Nathan “Pete” Crowley; and sister, Flora Marie Jones.

He was a member of Buffalo Baptist Church, and was an ordained deacon for 45 years.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Reeda Mae Harness Crowley of Huntsville; children, Jimmy (Debbie) Crowley, Shenia (Lester) Lawson, Angelia (Jerry) Day, and Beverly (Jeff) Lowe; grandchildren: Lora Goad, Dewayne Lawson, Jealene Phillips, Elaine Queener, Jennifer Hatfield, Lesha Seeber, and Brooklyn Lowe; 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters, sisters: Edith Lawson, Charlene Adkins, Ida Bell Strunk, and Ella (Kennith) Crowley; and several nieces, nephews, church family, and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 26, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Gary Griffith and Bro. Dewayne Lawson officiating. Music was provided by Jealene Phillips and Winona church choir. Graveside service was conducted June 27, at Crowley Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.