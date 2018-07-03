Betty Charlene Yancey, 71, of Helenwood, passed away June 29, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rebecca Buttram; and brothers and sisters: Denzil Buttram, Harrison James Buttram, D.J. Buttram, Althea Yancey, Geraldine Lowe, Princess Lowe, and Ruby Green; and father- and mother-in-law, Alvis and Bethsheba Yancey.

She is survived by her husband, Herman Yancey of Helenwood; children: Robin Lynn Yancey, Terry Scott (Wendy) Yancey, and Toni Lorraine Yancey; grandchildren: Ashley Smith, Cody Yancey, Tamara Coil, Timber Yancey, Makayla Gibson, J.D. Hart, and Taylor Losey; great-grandchildren: Elijah, Hunter, Zaden, Bailey, Lily, Sophie, and Ethan; brothers, J.R. (Eunice) Buttram, and Glen (Tina) Buttram; sisters-in-law: Shiela Buttram, Wilma (Delore) McGee, and Ella Buttram; special nieces: Doris Kennedy, Nilla Cross, and Veneshia Hord; and several other nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted July 2, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville. Graveside service was conducted July 3, at Peaceful Rose Garden Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.