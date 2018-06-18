Mary Smith, 84, passed away June 11, 2018, at Oneida Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oneida.

Born in the Bell Farm community, July 28, 1933, she was preceded in death by her husband, Veto Smith; son, Lonnie Smith; step-children: Grean Lamb, ThyEllen Reaper, and Theo Smith; parents, James Patton and Roxie Gregory Smith; brothers and sisters: Virgie Smith, Marie Kidd, Novie Smith, Ninnie Watson, and Bertie Smith; and half- brothers and sisters: Bernettie Watson, Elson Milburn, Stella Smith, Bertha Brown, Hewie Smith, Warren Jake Smith, and Paul Smith.

She was a member of Wolf Creek United Baptist Church; and enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, and canning. She especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Mickey Mae Perkins of Fremont, Ohio: step-children: Pearl Marie (Gorden Lee) Tucker of Daleville, Ind., Doris Cosby of Apple Valley, Calif., and Leo Smith of Fordsville, Ky.; grandchildren, Tyson Perkins and Chasidy Engler; several step-grandchildren, special nieces, Sue (Jim) Delk and Kathy (Marvin) Bowling, both of Scott County; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 15, at Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home with Bro. Tom Abbott and Bro. Phillips Kidd officiating. Interment followed at Sherd Dobbs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hickman-Strunk Funeral Home.