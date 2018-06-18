Danny Michael ‘Buck’ Duncan, 61, of Oneida, passed away June 14, 2018, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell.

Born November 16, 1956, he was preceded in death by his parents, Claude (Jeff) and Cleta Clark Duncan.

He was a loving boyfriend, brother, and uncle who truly cherished his friendships; and was a dedicated employee of HBD for more than 40 years.

He is survived by Trish Smith; sister, Judy (Billy) Lowe of Oneida; nephews, Dustin and Michael Lowe, both of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 16, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Reynolds officiating. Interment followed at Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.