Avery Shane Sexton, 43, of Oneida, passed away June 11, 2018, at his home.

Born in Scott County, January 30, 1975, he was preceded in death by his father, George Webb; and grandparents, Loyd and Elizabeth Sexton.

He is survived by Brenda Miller; mother, Rita Sexton Boyd; sisters: Amber Jeffers of Robbins, and Cassie Moore of Chattanooga; brothers, Chad (Heather) King of Oneida, and Daniel Chaney of Oklahoma; aunts, Eva Pennington and Kay Gonzales; nephews and nieces: Isaac and Luis King, Cable Jeffers, Caleb Chaney, Marcus Morgan, Franchescia Chaney, Lana Chaney, and Kaylee Moore; special friend, Shane Cooper; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted June 14, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home. Interment followed at Marcum-Kidd Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.