State and federal law enforcement agencies raided at least two Oneida businesses Tuesday morning.

According to sources, agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol raided the offices of Coffey Family Medical Clinic on Underpass Drive, and Life Choices Wellness Clinic on Cross Street.

The Independent Herald confirmed the presence of law enforcement officers at each location shortly before lunch time Tuesday. The Independent Herald has not independently confirmed that any other businesses were part of the raid.

By shortly after noon, there were no law enforcement officers visible at Life Choices, and the business appeared to be open as usual. However, Coffey Family Medical Clinic was closed, and TBI had set up a mobile command unit in the parking lot.

Local law enforcement agencies were apparently not involved in the raid.

The nature of the investigation was not immediately clear, and calls to the Louisville office of the DEA were not immediately returned. However, a unit from Operation UNITE was on the scene at Coffey Family Medical Clinic. Serving 32 counties in southeastern Kentucky, including McCreary County, Operation UNITE is an acronym for Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education, and was launched in 2003 by U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers. According to the organization's website, it investigates allegation of drug abuse.

This is a developing story. More details can be found in the June 21, 2018 issue of the Independent Herald.