Phoenix Theatres on Tuesday announced a dramatic change in the ticket pricing for Capitol 3 Theatre in Oneida.

As of Friday, June 8, Capitol 3 Theatre admission prices for new Hollywood movies will be $5.00 for all seats, all shows, every day (tax not included). The price change will make Capitol 3 Theatre the lowest-priced first-run cinema in Tennessee.

"We want everyone to see Hollywood movies the way they were intended: on the big screen, with an audience and now at incredibly low prices at Capitol 3" said Tamra Jeffers, general manager at Capitol 3.

Guests can take advantage of the new pricing with the opening of "Ocean’s 8" on Friday. The much anticipated Ocean’s franchise film stars Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett. Also showing this Friday is “Deadpool 2” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

The theatre has over 440 seats and the latest cinema technology including all digital projection, and digital surround sound.

Capitol 3 Theatre offers plentiful parking and is conveniently located to provide easy access for the surrounding communities. The cinema offers a wide array of concession items from the traditional popcorn, nachos and soft drinks, to a wider selection of foods including pretzel bites and Icee. For added convenience, online and advance ticketing is available through PhoenixTheatres.com. Guests can join the free "Motion Picture Points" rewards club to earn points for free popcorn, drinks and movie tickets. Knoxville-based Phoenix Theatres Entertainment manages the cinemas for the Oneida-based owner, Jan Jeffers.