Lorene Duncan Day, 78, of Huntsville, passed away May 17, 2018, at her home.

Born in Norma, July 8, 1939, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. C. Day; sons: Leslie Day, Danny Day, and Benny Day; daughter, Sandra Day; granddaughter, Krista Hamilton; parents, Harold and Hazel Absent Duncan; brothers: Harold Curtis, Glen, and Billy Duncan; sisters: Mary Helen Lowe, Wilda Robbins, Wanda Cordell, Phyllis Lyons, Kathy Sexton, Judy Cordell, and Peggy Musgrove; and in-laws: Oscar and Florence Day, Delbert Day, Wayne Lyons, Tommy Lowe, Lloyd Musgrove and Ray Sexton.

She is survived by her children: Anna (Ronnie) Harness, Debbie Day, Rose Day, Billy Joe Day, and J. R. Day, all of Huntsville, Norma Jean Gray of LaFollette, and Ronnie Patrick (Wanda) Day of Helenwood; grandchildren: Patty Terry of Oneida, Angie Harness, Amy Clowers, Courtney Day, Jordan Day, and Shane Day, all of Huntsville, and Josh Gray of LaFollette; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Austin, Corben, Coltin, Lindsey, Kylee, Jakera, Jokila, Dillon and Zachary; great-great-grandchild, Brynlee; brothers, Bobby (Pat) Duncan of Helenwood; sisters: Judy Cordell, Phyllis Lyons, and Peggy Musgrove all of Ky.; in-laws, Junior Cordell and Geneva Duncan; and several nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was to have been conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 23, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Bro. Carlie Duncan, Bro. J. R. Massengale, and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was to have been provided by Lindsey Terry, Novella Lowe, and Courtney Day. Interment was to have followed at Hutson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.