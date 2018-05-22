Lodena Harness, 65, of Pioneer, passed away May 16, 2018, at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida.

Born March 25, 1953, she was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and Ambers Gibson; brothers, Ernest Gibson and James (Shelby) Gibson; and sister, Evelyne Auty.

She was a member of Bull Creek United Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Willis Harness of Pioneer; daughters: Regina Harness and Crystal Byrd, both of Pioneer, Tracy Matlock of Fla., and Jacqueline Byrd of Oneida; son, Stacy Harness of Pioneer; step-children: Brenda Palmer, Randy Harness, and Holly Manis, all of Ga.; grandchildren: Katlan, Makayla, Abby, Talesha, Tiffiany, Andrea, Cieara, Hayley, Mahayla, Gracey, Maria, Nancy, and Laura; four step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren: Ava, Colten, Brighton, Kylie, Aiden, Kambryn, and Gannon; brother, Paul Gibson of LaFollette; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 19, at Bull Creek United Baptist Church with Bro. Don Hughett and Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music was provided by the Botts Family. Interment followed at Bull Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.