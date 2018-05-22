Iva Mae Lavender Phillips, 66, of Oneida, passed away May 16, 2018, following a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivan M. Lavender.

She was a member of First Baptist Church-Oneida; retired as administrative manager of the District Attorney General’s Office for the 8th Judicial District; was a former editor of the Morgan County News, and graduated from Sunbright High School as valedictorian in 1969. As a non-traditional student, she earned degrees from the University of Tennessee (B.A.) and Tennessee Technological University (M.A.) with high honors.

She is survived by her husband, William Paul Phillips of Oneida; son, Will (Sarah) Phillips of Sharps Chapel; twin grandchildren, Everett and Evelyn; mother, Pearl Lavender of Deer Lodge; brother, David (Jane) Lavender of Kingston; sisters: Ginny (Johnny) Pemberton and Bonnie Lavender, both of Lancing, Helen (Wes) Pemberton of Crossville, and Annabell (Jimmy) Robbins of Jacksonville, Fla.; in-laws: Lynda (Johan) Madson of Cary, NC, and Tom (Dorothy) Phillips, Steve (Gina) Phillips, and Gary Phillips, all of Oneida; nephews and nieces: James Pemberton of Lancing, Jennifer Smarsh of Sunbright, Jody Strunk of Oneida, Johan P. Madson of Greensboro, NC, Marinda Crochet of Cary, NC, Wade Phillips of Knoxville, Robyn Phillips of Chattanooga, and Lori Jones, Stephen Phillips, Jonathan Phillips and Christian Phillips, all of Oneida; great- nephews and nieces: Jonathan, Rachel, Jayden, Jordan, Even, Gabe, Alex, Claire, Anderson, Amelia, Brennan and Sawyer; best friends: Marsha Swain, Tracey Orick, and Milford Sexton; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 18, at First Baptist Church-Oneida with Rev. Randy Pressnell officiating. Graveside service was conducted May 19, at Cooper Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.