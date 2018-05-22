Harrison Charles Lance, 85, of Huntsville, passed away May 15, 2018, at his home.

Born in Knoxville, July 21, 1932, he was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Phillips Lance; daughter, Janice Dotson; and parents, Hoyt and Macel Cooper Lance.

He is survived by his sons, Harrison Charles (Jeanne) Lance, Jr., and Michael Harold Lance; grandchildren: Matthew Charles Lance, Alison Lance Lowe, Christopher Hamilton, and Rechel Hamilton; several great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Eastridge; sister, Fay Yadon; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service was conducted May 20, at First Baptist Church-Huntsville. His wish was cremation.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.