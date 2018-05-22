Ruby Francis “Fannie” Cross, 86, of Oneida, passed away May 17, 2018, at Cumberland Village Genesis Healthcare in LaFollette.

Born in Oneida, September 4, 1931, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert A. Cross, Sr.; son, George W. Cross; daughter, Marilyn Rose Cross; parents, George and Carrie Phillips; brother, Bobby Phillips; sisters, Mary Davis and Mabel Pannell; in-laws: Glenn Jeffers, Walter Cross, Harold Davis, Paul Hanauer, Charles Davis, Charles Pannell, Arvis Acres, Carolyn Acres, Tola Cross, and Burdell Cross; and Joe Moore.

She attended West Oneida Baptist Church before her illness prevented her ability to travel.

She is survived by her children: Bob Cross of South Dakota, Herb (Debra) Cross of Science Hill, Ky., and Chuck (Debbie Jean) Cross of the Paint Rock community; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, sisters, Pearl Jeffers of the Cherry Fork community, and June Hanauer of Ind.; sister-in-law, Rose Phillips of the Cherry Fork community; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 20, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Larry Ellis officiating. Music was provided by Allen Carson and Diane Carson. Interment followed at Cecil Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.