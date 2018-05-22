Donald H. Hutson, 78, of Helenwood, passed away May 20, 2018, at Cumberland Village Genesis HealthCare in LaFollette.

Born in Norma, October 1, 1939, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Wright Hutson; parents, Hubert and Elva Duncan Hutson; infant sister, Ina Lena; and father- and mother-in-law, Lee and Beulah Wright.

He was a born again Christian who loved his Lord; loved to tell stories about how he was blessed; and was a hard working man who loved and provided for his family. He believed in helping anyone in need and always said, “you have to stand for something or you will fall for anything.” He was the owner/operator of Hutson’s Wrecker Service, and previously Hutson’s Trucking. He took pride in loading his Mack truck with coal and waling that dog.

He is survived by his daughter, Roxanna (Kyle) Short; grandson, Chad Hutson; great-grandchildren, Alaina, Elisha, and Elleigh; sister, Debbie Kirby and son, Aaron; brother, Jimmy (Diana) Wright; special friends: Eddie Honeycutt, Cheryl Strunk, and nursing staff, residents and families; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 22, at Landmark Baptist Church with Bro. Kyle Short and Rev. Chad Hutson officiating. Music was provided by Benny King and Cheryl Calhoun. Interment followed at Scott County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.