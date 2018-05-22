David Roger Clowers, 75, of Oneida, passed away May 18, 2018, at his home.

Born in Norma, March 21, 1943, he was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mabel Hughett Clowers; brothers, James, Lonnie, Harley, Marley, and Junior Clowers; and sisters: Evelyn Terry, Veida Govea, Betty Lou Cross and Aline Spradlin.

He was a member of Pentecost Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Carol A. “Jerak” Clowers of Oneida; children, David J. Clowers and Dwight Clowers; grandchildren: Sarah Jean Clowers, Jason Clowers and Tony Caponegri; three great-grandchildren; brother, Convie Clowers; sisters, Pauline Grisco and Marynell Compton; and several nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted May 20, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida with Bro. Tim Hicks officiating. Interment followed at Sexton Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legion Post #136 of Oneida.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Oneida.