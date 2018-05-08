Two men are facing a litany of charges in Oneida after an alleged armed robbery that occurred Saturday.

John Paul Banks, 21, of Huntsville, and Casey Cox, 22, of Carrollton, Ky., have been charged in connection with the robbery.

According to arrest warrants filed by Oneida Police Department Investigator Dustin Burke, the two men robbed a motorist at knifepoint after he gave them a ride to Tennessee.

The victim telephoned police from Lee’s Food Mart - Oak Grove on Alberta Street Saturday afternoon. He told officers that he was “panhandling money” around Tateville, Ky., when Banks and Cox approached him and asked for a ride to Tennessee. After they arrived at Sunset Drive, Banks allegedly entered the passenger side of the vehicle, held a six-inch knife to the victim’s stomach, and said, “he hated to do this but he needed his wallet, money and cell phone,” according to the warrants.

The victim relinquished the items demanded by the two men, who went into an apartment while the victim drove to the nearby convenience store to phone police.

A subsequent manhunt involved Burke, OPD Sgt. David Stephens, Scott County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Paul D. Adkins, and Sheriff’s Department Deputy Shane Blevins. The manhunt was short-lived, with a witness alerting police that two men had been seen fleeing a residence on Litton Road. With Stephens pursuing the suspects on foot, Burke set up a perimeter on Grave Hill Road, and was quickly notified by Stephens that the two men were moving in his direction. He saw them running into a yard at a residence nearby and ordered them to get on the ground. They were taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the two men allegedly revealed numerous needles, a container of meth and a roll of money. Back-tracking the men’s path, officers said they found a backpack containing the victim’s wallet.

It was later learned that both men were wanted by Kentucky State Police for a burglary that happened there a few days earlier.

The two men were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest, and fugitive from justice.